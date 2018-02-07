Brown-Forman to annually purchase 30MW of wind energy

The American spirits and wines company, Brown-Forman, has announced its pledge to renewable energy.

The firm will be annually purchasing 30MW of renewable energy generated from the Soloman Fork Wind Project.

The wind project was recently established in Kansas, and is anticipated to supply more than 90% of the company’s annual US electricity.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) will see the Soloman Fork Wind Project supply Brown-Forma with wind energy for the next 15 years, as well as retaining ownership of any resulting energy credits to offset emissions in its US sites.

“It takes energy to distill and produce our high quality spirits and wines. This new wind project will add new renewable energy capacity to the grid and demonstrates our commitment to a lower carbon economy. We believe that renewable energy is a prime solution for a sustainable energy future,” said Rob Frederick, Vice President of Corporate Responsible at Brown-Forman.

Schneider Electric’s Energy and Sustainability Services helped organise and support the PPA.

“This partnership demonstrates how forward-looking companies like Brown-Forman are approaching their energy use, and leading the way with their investment in low-cost, clean energy that is both good for their business and society,” said Steve Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Energy and Sustainability Services at Schneider Electric.