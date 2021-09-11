Bureau Veritas appoints Riad Habib SVP of Energy in USA

Bureau Veritas has appointed Riad Habib as Senior Vice President of Energy and Industry in North America, effective immediately.

He will lead the North American Energy and Industry group in a wide range of CAPEX and OPEX project support services, including field and laboratory testing services focused on delivering sustainability and renewable energy solutions, quality testing, inspection, and certification, and be responsible for supporting the growth of the company's Green Line sustainability offering.

Habib comes to Bureau Veritas with nearly 20 years of energy industry experience and a proven track record of driving financial performance, operational excellence, and leading customer sustainability objectives across the energy and renewables sector.

He will be responsible for the 2,000-plus member team of the North American Energy and Industry group, and report to Shawn Till, who took up his position of EVP Commodities, Industry and Facilities, North America, this month.

"With a strong background in driving high-performance and operational excellence in the renewable energy sector, and his deep understanding of the future of the energy markets, we are excited to welcome Riad to our leadership team in North America" said Till.

"As the world is experiencing monumental shifts to turn focus toward sustainability in energy and mining, Riad will be poised to support Bureau Veritas' mission to shape a world of trust through our testing, inspection and certification services - helping our customers meet the highest safety, quality and sustainability standards during this exciting time in the energy sector. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to focus on the strategic growth objectives of Bureau Veritas, and enabling our customers in the energy and renewables sector toward a more sustainable future."

Habib welcomed the opportunity to build upon the 200-year legacy of quality, trust, safety, and transparency that Bureau Veritas brings to the energy sector. "The prospect of supporting Bureau Veritas in their dedication to renewable energy and sustainability is a privilege and a continuation of my personal core values of helping client during this historic energy market transition, toward more green and resilient offerings."

Prior to joining Bureau Veritas, Habib's career included a range of energy and operational leadership positions at a Fortune 500 global infrastructure consulting firm, most recently as Senior Vice President of the National Energy division for the Americas. In this role, he was instrumental in defining the vision and growth of the Energy business to capture customer energy transition needs within the renewable energy, energy delivery, and decentralised energy markets.



Bureau Veritas, a leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services, has seen demand for its services soar during the pandemic.

Created in 1828, the group has more than 78,000 employees in more than 1,600 offices and serves over 400,000 clients.