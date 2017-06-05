Businesses remain defiantly green after US backs out of Paris Agreement

As reported last week on Energy Digital, President Donald Trump has decided to pull the USA out of The Paris Agreement, a worldwide accord that nearly all other countries are involved with to battle climate change with renewable energy and sustainability. This announcement has left many world leaders reeling, but businesses are quick to highlight the fact that regardless of this situation, they are continuing to work hard in their quest to be greener and more sustainable.

The business world is showing more and more that is cares for the environment, and more money is being sunk into renewable energy than ever. As previously reported in one of our sister sites, Business Review USA & Canada, some of the largest organisations in America have signed up to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Initiative, and the numbers are growing all the time. Never has this been a hotter topic.

Tanuja Randery, Zone President UK & Ireland at Schneider Electric has offered the following expert comment which expresses hers and the company’s view on the global energy problem, and what companies are still doing to help – regardless of Trump’s decisions.

“The global problem validated by nearly every country in the world in Paris was clear. Our world faces an energy dilemma – we must halve our energy emissions by 2050, despite the fact that demand for energy is expected to double in that time.

“We are in the midst of a very real transition in which our electricity models will be anchored in more decentralised generation and decarbonised fuel sources and the current way of generating, distributing, consuming and managing energy is not sustainable. The decision by the U.S. administration to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement is a step backward from the vision and commitment that world leaders made in 2015.

“But the path has been set and momentum is now on the side of sustainability. Businesses investing in sustainability and carbon-reducing initiatives find it helps their bottom line and customer loyalty, whilst also reducing emissions. Schneider Electric reaffirms its own commitments made in conjunction with the Paris Climate Change Conference, and to helping its customers around the world to make the most of their energy. In today’s world, business and society demand that we advance sustainability initiatives, and work together to solve the energy dilemma.”