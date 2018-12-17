Article
Sustainability

Centrica launches support for 13 onshore windfarms in Italy

By Andrew Woods
December 17, 2018
undefined mins
Centrica plc has agreed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Glennmont Partners for the trading and balancing of 315 MW of capacit...

Centrica plc has agreed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Glennmont Partners for the trading and balancing of 315 MW of capacity on 13 onshore wind farms in Southern Italy and Sicily. 

The deal forms a major part of the company’s route-to-market business in Italy, which aims to further grow, through renewable energy generators, corporates and industrials who are looking to purchase electricity on long-term agreements. During 2017 and 2018, Centrica has been involved in a number of landmark European route-to-market projects with major corporates. The provision of route-to-market services is an important part of the strategy of its Energy Marketing & Trading business to provide price certainty and support new, low-carbon power generation.

The market for PPAs is expected to grow rapidly in Europe and globally as renewable energy reaches grid parity and renewable power subsidies phase out.

Cassim Mangerah, Centrica’s Co-MD of Energy Marketing & Trading, said: “We are delighted to sign these PPAs with Glennmont Partners who are among the most experienced and dedicated investors in clean energy infrastructure in Europe.

See also:

State of California requires every new home to go solar

Landmark 2mn Australian homes powered by solar

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

Francesco Cacciabue, Partner and Chief Financial Officer at Glennmont Partners, said: “We have a strong track record in the development, construction and operation of renewable energy generation projects. Our investment strategy is focused on sustained investment performance and predictable returns. We welcome Centrica as a new PPA provider in Italy and are very pleased to have signed these PPAs with an investment grade company.”

Renewable EnergyGreen TechWindGreen Energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy