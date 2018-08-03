Article
Sustainability

China to exceed wind power target by 2020

By Olivia Minnock
August 03, 2018
undefined mins
China is set to surpass its wind power targets for 2020, according to a report by analyst MAKE.

China is set to surpass its wind power targets for 2020, according to a report by analyst MAKE.

The nation is set to install more than 20GW of wind power capacity per year on average over the next 10 years.

The growth is partially being put down to a recent change in the process for gathering energy suppliers, from a previous feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme to a competitive auction mechanism. The change was announced by the National Energy Administration (NEA) earlier this year, and is expected to make the industry more competitive.

See also:

$3.4bn Scottish offshore wind farm begins powering National Grid

General Electric announces strategic plan to focus on renewable power

Read the latest edition of Energy Digital

MAKE’s China Wind Power Outlook 2017 predicts that this change will bring growth to the wind sector in China. However, this will not come into effect fully until 2019, and as such is only partially responsible for the predicted growth, with China already having made leaps in the sector. 

The country’s cumulative target of 210GW was set as China’s Thirteenth Five-Year Plan for Wind Power, and MAKE states that China is set to go above and beyond this goal. 

 

 

 

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy