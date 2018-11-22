Article
Cimarex to acquire Delaware Pure-Play Resolute for $1.6bn

By Andrew Woods
November 22, 2018
Cimarex and Resolute Energy Corporation (Resolute) today announced that Cimarex has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Resolute in a cash and stock transaction valued at $35.00 per share, or a total purchase price of approximately $1.6 billion, including Resolute's long term debt of $710 million, as of September 30, 2018.

The transaction, announced by the company today, was “unanimously approved by both companies' Boards of Directors and Cimarex will continue to maintain an industry-leading cost structure and strong balance sheet. Cimarex expects the combined companies to generate free cash flow in 2020”.

Thomas E. Jorden, Chairman, President and CEO of Cimarex said: "This high-quality, bolt-on asset is tailor-made for Cimarex. It is a perfect fit with our existing Reeves County position and will allow us to leverage our knowledge and deliver superior results over a broader asset base for the benefit of both Cimarex and Resolute shareholders. The Resolute assets are expected to generate free cash flow in 2019, basically funding any additional development capital from the start. I want to compliment Rick Betz and the entire Resolute team on the outstanding job that they have done in building these premier Reeves County assets."

Rick Betz, Chief Executive Officer of Resolute said: "Today's transaction further demonstrates the commitment of the Board of Directors and entire management team at Resolute to maximizing long term value for the company's shareholders. Our dedicated team of talented professionals has worked tirelessly to position this company to be able to capitalize on the tremendous opportunity this merger represents.  The combination of our assets and people with the incredibly strong platform that Tom and his team at Cimarex have built will surely lead to superior results for the shareholders of both companies.  We look forward to working through a seamless transition with the Cimarex team." 

 

