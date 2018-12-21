Cisco releases 2018 CSR report, aims to focus on emissions and waste reduction

Software giant Cisco has released its 2018 CSR report, outlining how the company’s technology and people have accelerated global problem solving across matters including homelessness, renewable energy, greenhouse gas reduction and workforce diversity.

In terms of environmental impact, key figures from the report include that 40% of Cisco’s operations in India are now powered by solar PPAs, and the company has achieved a45% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions worldwide since FY07.

Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco, stated: “Through actions like solar power purchase agreements in India and a commitment at the World Economic Forum to help enable the circular economy, we continue to make every effort to reduce our environmental impact.

“I truly believe that when we apply the strength of our business – our technology, resources and expertise – to the issues that people face around the world, there is so much we can achieve.”

Going forward, focus areas will be under three pillars: people, planet and society. In terms of the ‘planet’ category, key goals are to reduce energy use and GHG emissions, as well as material use and waste reduction.

Cisco’s new ‘green goals’ include decreasing the use of virgin plastic by 20% by FY25, based on FY18 figures. The company will look to use electricity generated from renewable sources for at least 85% of global electricity by FY22. It will also aim to avoid 1mn metric tonne cumulative of GHG emissions in its supply chain by FY20, based on FY12 figures.