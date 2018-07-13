Article
Sustainability

The Climate Group and C40 Cities partner to launch the Zero Emission Vehicle Challenge

By Sophie Chapman
July 13, 2018
undefined mins
The Climate Group has partnered with C40 to launch a new initiative for promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

The Climate Group has partnered with C40 to launch a new initiative for promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

The Zero Emissions Vehicle Challenge has received report from London, New York, and Paris, as well as Unilever and EDF Energy.

The initiative seeks for states, regions, cities, and businesses to utilise their influence in order to encourage the expansion of the EV industry and increase demand.

The challenge aims to increases efforts towards decarbonising the road transportation market.

SEE ALSO:

Specifically, the supporters of the imitative are targeting automakers to increase EV manufacturing and expand their EV portfolios.

Another aim is to promote the EV100 initiative launched by the Climate Group, focusing on business participation.

“It is time to talk about the endgame for the combustion engine and speed up the move from vehicles whose emissions pose health risks and a growing contribution to climate change,” stated Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group.

“We are calling on more global cities, states and businesses with the biggest fleets of cars and trucks to join this effort to put tens of millions of zero-emission vehicles on the roads and highways of every nation.”

Electric Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy