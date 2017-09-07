Coca-Cola European Partners retains spot on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

The world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in terms of net sales, Coco-Cola European Partners, has retained its place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the second year running.

“This is a fantastic achievement for our new company as we work towards sustainable growth. I firmly believe we can grow our business in a way that will make everyone proud – from our employees to our customers to our local communities,” said Damian Gammell, CEO of Coca-Cola European Partners.

The company has secured its place on the DJSI Europe and DJSI world indices, having achieved the highest score on a multitude of sections of the sustainability assessment.

These include Health and Nutrition, Packaging, Water Related Risks, Labour Practices and Human Capital Development.

“Our listing on the DJSI confirms that we are heading in the right direction. There is much more to do, and that’s why we’re working with The Coca-Cola Company to develop a sustainability strategy for Western Europe that will meaningfully address some of the biggest issues facing society,” Gammell continued.

The company is working with 140 of its key suppliers to try and reduce their carbon emissions, with the aim to source 100% of its key agricultural ingredients sustainably by 2020.

“Through water and carbon footprint analysis, we know that our greatest environmental impacts occur outside of our own business,” Coca-Cola European Partners reveals, looking at its sustainability plan.

“It's essential that we collaborate with suppliers, innovate throughout our supply chain and help to improve our partners' performance as well as our own. Sustainability is embedded into our procurement processes and supplier relationships, and supported by joint projects with suppliers in areas such as agriculture, packaging and transportation.”

Of the 3,400 companies that were evaluated this year, Coca-Cola European Partners was one of just 149 companies to make the list.