Article
Sustainability

Construction begins on Enel’s 300MW wind farm in the US

By Sophie Chapman
March 07, 2018
Construction has begun on Enel’s latest wind project in the state of Kansas, US.

The 300MW wind farm will sit in both Marion and Dickinson counties, and will bring the Italian energy firm’s wind capacity in the state to 1.4GW, when operational.

It is anticipated the wind farm, developed by Enel’s subsidiary Enel Green Power North America, will be complete by the end of 2018.

When fully operational, the power plant will annually generate 1,300 GWh of power.

The firm has invested $400mn into the wind farm, sourcing the funds from its own financial resources.

“The start of construction of Diamond Vista, which follows a record year of growth in 2017 for Enel Green Power in the US, sends a strong message about our ability to deliver on the company’s commitment to further strengthen its renewable leadership,” stated Antonio Cammisecra, Head of Global Renewable Energies at Enel, and CEO of Enel Green Power.

“Furthermore, this project confirms us as a partner of choice for offtake customers who, like Enel, are committed to advancing a sustainable energy future. We are proud to be able to support their renewable goals through a cost-effective energy supply.”

