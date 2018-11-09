Construction starts on 220MW Enel solar park in Mexico

Enel Green Power has begun construction on a 220MW solar PV plant in Mexico, as Enel group looks to bring more renewable resources into its energy mix and to expand its renewable offering globally.

The construction of the Magdalena II facility, which is set to be located in the state of Tlaxcala, will be carried out by subsidiary Enel Green Power Mexico and is set to involve investment of around $165mn.

Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel Green Power Mexico and Central America, stated: “The company’s entry into the state of Tlaxcala, which boasts an abundance of solar resources, confirms our commitment to help Mexico meet its electricity needs by boosting the country’s renewable energy mix.”

Enel is expanding its renewable energy business across Europe and South America, too, having announced last month it will construct facilities in Brazil and Spain through its local subsidiaries.

A 475MW solar facility will be constructed in Brazil, for example, at a cost of about $390mn.