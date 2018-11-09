Article
Sustainability

Construction starts on 220MW Enel solar park in Mexico

By Olivia Minnock
November 09, 2018
undefined mins
Enel Green Power has begun construction on a 220MW solar PV plant in Mexico, as Enel group looks to bring more renewable resources...

Enel Green Power has begun construction on a 220MW solar PV plant in Mexico, as Enel group looks to bring more renewable resources into its energy mix and to expand its renewable offering globally.

The construction of the Magdalena II facility, which is set to be located in the state of Tlaxcala, will be carried out by subsidiary Enel Green Power Mexico and is set to involve investment of around $165mn.

See also:

PCE’s 200MW solar facility breaks  ground, could power 100,000 homes

Hawaii expands solar production and storage capacity with 260MW projects

Energy Digital – latest issue out now!

Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel Green Power Mexico and Central America, stated: “The company’s entry into the state of Tlaxcala, which boasts an abundance of solar resources, confirms our commitment to help Mexico meet its electricity needs by boosting the country’s renewable energy mix.”

Enel is expanding its renewable energy business across Europe and South America, too, having announced last month it will construct facilities in Brazil and Spain through its local subsidiaries.

A 475MW solar facility will be constructed in Brazil, for example, at a cost of about $390mn.

 

Solar
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy