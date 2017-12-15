Article
Dachser to make deliveries using electric trucks

By Sophie Chapman
December 15, 2017
The German logistics provider, Dachser, is the launch customer of Daimler’s all-electric FUSO eCanter light commercial vehicle.

The company will be operating two of the trucks as of Spring next year within the city centres of Berlin and Stuttgart.

“These trucks are part of our City Distribution project and expand our innovative and sustainable concept for city-center deliveries,” explained Stefan Hohm, Dachser;s Corporate Director of Corporate Solutions, Research & Development.

The project seeks to combined tried and true logistics models with new ideas, with the ultimate aim of providing the basis robust development of sustainable business models.

According the German firm, depending on the city’s requirements, the local branch can implement custom solutions selected from a modular toolbox.

This partly requires finding the correct combination of vehicles for downtown deliveries.

“We went for the FUSO eCanter because it’s the first all-electric truck to enter full-scale production, and so it will add momentum to this entire class of commercial vehicle,” Hohm added. 

Subject to the design and purpose, the electric truck can offer a range of 100km whilst loading a capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes.

The electric powertrain comprises six high-voltage lithium-ion batteries, each one with 420V and 13.8kWh.

