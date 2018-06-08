Article
Daimler unveils plans for two new electric trucks

By Sophie Chapman
June 08, 2018
The German automotive manufacturer, Daimler, has announced plans for two new electric vehicles (EVs).

The Mercedes parent company aims to launch two new trucks, to be ready for commercial sale by 2021, CNBC reported.

The first truck will be the Freightliner eCascadia, a big rig fully-electric truck that can travel for 250 miles on a single charge.

The second, smaller truck, will travel for 230 miles between chargers – the medium-duty Freightliner eM2.

The news was announced on 6 June in Portland, Oregon, at the firm’s North American headquarters.

“We are the undisputed global leader of the trucking industry and we intend to remain in that position with electric trucks and buses,” remarked Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Trucks North America.

The eCascadia will target those travelling on major roads, whilst the eM2 has been designed for local deliveries.

The company aims to release 30 vehicles to be trailed by customers later on this year.

