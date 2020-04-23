Digital Realty and Citi: clean energy data centres

Leading data centre solutions provider Digital Realty has signed a 7.5-year deal with Citi to supply its Texas portfolio with renewable energy.

Part of Digital Realty’s ongoing mission to use clean energy across its operations, the contract will represent 30% of the company’s total power requirements.

Citi will provide more than 260,000 MWh per annum - 55% of the output generated from the 162 MW Glasscock County wind farm project - which will power Digital Realty’s 13 data centres in Dallas, Texas.

Making digital greener

A. William Stein, CEO of Digital Realty, considers the deal emblematic of the direction that companies advancing the digital era must pursue.

"The data centre industry underpins the growth of the digital economy, and we believe it is critical for industry participants to recognize the importance of managing the environmental impact of their digital infrastructure.

"We're dedicated to supporting our customers with sustainable, highly resilient facilities that leverage renewable energy and other energy-efficient technologies.

“We're proud to be partnering with Citi, a proven leader in sustainable financing, to bring clean, renewable energy to our customers and we look forward to furthering our sustainability strategies with customers across the region and around the world,” he said.

Similarly, Roxana Popovici, MD at Citi, was buoyant that digital infrastructure is starting to transform with eco-consciousness in mind.

"As more companies like Digital Realty invest in renewable energy, we've committed to supporting them in their environmental endeavours as part of our efforts to accelerate the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

"This agreement represents an important step in powering Texas data centres with renewable energy and we're excited to be supporting the effort,” she added.

For Digital Realty, the deal represents the latest development in its long-term commitment to renewable energy. Similar past projects include a 50 MW of eco-friendly power for its Ashburn, Virginia data centres and 120,000 MWh green energy tariff with Portland General Electric for its Hillsboro, Oregon project.

