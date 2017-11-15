Dogger Bank wind farms to move to financing stage

Once completed, the four wind farms to be located in the Dogger Bank will be the largest win project in the world, with a combined capacity of 4.8GW.

The ownership for the projects has been agreed, with innogy, SSE, and Statoil signing for the farms, allowing them to now move on to the finance stage and then construction.

The sandbank is located between the UK and Denmark, sitting between 125km and 290km from the coast of East Yorkshire.

The projects consist of Dogger Bank Creyke Beck A, Dogger Bank Creyke Beck B – the largest farm –, Dogger Bank Teesside A, and Dogger Bank Teesside B.

SSE and Statoil agreed to own 50% of Creyke A, Creyke B, and Teeside B, whilst innogy owns the entirety of Teesside B.

Each farm will separately generate 1.2GW or 4tWh of annual clean energy, which together will cover approximately 5% of the UK’s estimated power demand.

The size of the turbines is yet to be decided, most likely varying between blocks. There will be up to 200 turbines.

“The ability to progress the project within the required timescales will very much depend upon when the next CfD auction takes place. For many reasons, it is important that government make these dates available as soon as possible,” commented an innogy spokesperson.

“Any timescales for the project, which we plan to rename at some point, will therefore depend on any future CfD. However, we would hope to be in a position where we are able to have a Financial Investment Decision secured by 2020 with a view to commencing construction in 2022.”