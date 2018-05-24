Dubai Airports expected to save 20% energy through Siemens smart building technology

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has announced that it will be implementing Siemen’s data analytics and smart building technology.

By using the technology, the Dubai Airports, the operator of DXB and Dubai World Central (DWC) is anticipated to save approximately 20% on its energy bills.

The energy efficient technology will be used at the DXB’s Terminal 1, Terminal 2, Terminal 3, and Concourse B.

The energy-saving project is set to last for seven years, focusing on air and water systems.

The technology is expected to save 25,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and 21mn gallons of water, as well as annually cut 50GWh of electricity.

“Sustainability underpins our facility management strategy and these energy and water savings have the double benefit of limiting our environmental footprint and improving our bottom line,” noted Michael Ibbitson, Executive Vice President of Infrastructure & Technology at Dubai Airports.

“As longstanding partners, Siemens understands our business, our systems and has the expertise and technology needed to help us deliver our vision.”

“By optimising technical infrastructure at Dubai International and providing enhanced control and data analytics, we are able to guarantee significant resource savings with sustainable environmental and financial benefits,” remarked Markus Strohmeier, Senior Executive Vice President of Building Technologies at Siemens Middle East.

“We recognise that Dubai Airports operates mission-critical infrastructure, and we are committed to using technology and expertise to ensure it is functioning at its most efficient.”