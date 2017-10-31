Dubai Carbon and ENGIE sign agreement to develop renewable resources

The Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence and French sustainable energy company ENGIE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement was signed with the aims of finding renewable and efficient energy solutions for Dubai and the surrounding region.

The alignment will see the partners executing joint work in the field of sustainability, the environment, climate change, and social responsibility.

The two will also develop green certificates and the carbon credit market through a variation of projects, with the most notable working on international renewable energy certificates.

There are plans to adopt the “IREC” certificate, a tool that is dependent on the market. This certificate is issued when a MWh of electricity is generated from a renewable source and then connected to the network.

The MoU was signed by the CEO of Dubai Carbon, Ivano Iannelli, and the CEO of ENGIE Middle East, South and Central Asia, and Turkey, Sebastian Arbola.

Mr Iannelli reported that the main aims of the agreement is to exchange knowledge, work on leading-energy solutions, and to build a better sustainable future for Dubai and the UAE.

The centre hopes to support the government in becoming a green economy and establishing smart cities, aligning with and achieving the goals of UAE Vision 2021.