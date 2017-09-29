Dubai Supreme Council of Energy announce incentives to encourage sustainable transport

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has revealed that incentives will be provided to those who use electric and hybrid vehicles in the attempt of promoting sustainable transport.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Dubai, attended by the Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy, Al Tayer, and the Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

“Under the directives of our wise leadership, who made sustainability a key priority, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy launched the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative to motivate organisations, under its umbrella to use sustainable transport, such as hybrid and electric vehicles, and to contribute to the sustainable development of the Emirate by reducing carbon emissions in ground transport, which is the second-largest greenhouse gas emitter in Dubai,” said Tayer.

Incentives includes DEWA users being able to utilise the company’s green charger stations at no cost, and assigned parking and exemption from registration and renewal fees, provided by the Road and Transport Authority.

The move is in line with the national UAE agenda of creating a sustainable environment for Dubai, including air quality, water conservation and the development of clean and green energy.

“At least 10% of all newly-purchased cars will be electric or hybrid from 2016 to 2020. The proportion of electric and hybrid cars will rise to 2% by 2020, and 10% by 2030,” Tayer continued.

“This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, for Dubai to have the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050, and the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy to cut carbon emissions by 16% by 2021.”