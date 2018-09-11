DXC Technology celebrates 15% reduction in emissions among CSR milestones

End-to-end IT services company DXC Technology has celebrated a number of CSR milestones in the first year of its incorporation.

Formed in April 2017 from a merger between Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Enterpriser Services business, DXC Technology is now a leading provider of IT and consulting services. Now, it has released its CSR report for its first year of operations and cited significant reductions in energy and greenhouse gas emissions on a global scale.

Among other corporate initiatives such as relief for victims of natural disaster and promoting an inclusive workplace culture and advancement of digital skills, the company has realised a 15% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions and a reduction in absolute energy consumption globally of just under 12%.

Mike Lawrie, CEO of DXC Technology, stated: “We strive to be a good corporate citizen globally, and we believe in joining with others to discover new ideas that shape brighter futures. By building on our socially responsible business practices, we have a positive impact on society and our communities, and on the success of our business overall.

“We are committed to eco-friendly practices that improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in data centres and offices, decrease electronic and other waste and help conserve natural resources across global operations. Our goal is to deliver socially responsible outcomes for our stakeholders.”