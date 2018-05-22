Article
Sustainability

EDF discussing sales of 49% stake in UK wind farm portfolio

By Sophie Chapman
May 22, 2018
The French state-owned energy firm, EDF, has announced that it is in talks to sell almost half of its stake in its UK wind...

The French state-owned energy firm, EDF, has announced that it is in talks to sell almost half of its stake in its UK wind business.

The firm is discussing the sale of a 49% stake in its onshore and offshore wind portfolio, the Financial Times reported.

The company’s UK portfolio consists of 23 onshore wind farms and one offshore wind plant.

Barclays has been hired by EDF to advise on the sale of what is anticipated to be worth £600mn (US$806.5mn).

“EDF's planned sale of 49% of its UK wind portfolio probably stems from the changing nature of wind power over the past few decades,” commented Richard Nicholls, Director at Brook Green Supply, a gas and electricity supplier specialising in UK businesses.

“Onshore wind generation is no longer a nascent technology. Increasingly we’d expect to see a growing number of non-energy focussed investors taking on more exposure to these projects.”

"We don't expect this to have an impact on the supply of energy for customers in the short to medium-term.”

“This sale is reflective of a broader shift towards more diverse ownership of renewable assets within the market which we think will be beneficial for competition.”

UKWind
