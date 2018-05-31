Elgin Energy to build Scotland’s largest solar farm

Planning permission has been granted for Scotland’s largest solar farm, which will have a capacity of 50MW.

The park, which will be developed by the British renewable energy firm Elgin Energy, will be located at Milltown Airfield, Moray.

The Milltown Airfield project will generate enough power to annually provide 15,000 homes and 19,000 electric vehicles with electricity.

The northeast Scottish wind farm is the first solar project to receive approval from the Energy Consents Unit (ECU) – the governmental body that regulates projects of 50MW or above.

The farm will spread across 115 hectares of the former airfield, which is equivalent to 140 football pitches.

“This large-scale project is the fruition of the commitment and vision between Elgin Energy, Innes Estate, Scottish and Southern Energy Power Distribution, National Grid, Savills and the rest of our professional support team,” stated Ronan Kilduff, Managing Director of Elgin Energy.

“The ECU, Moray Council and all parties involved in the planning process have been highly engaging and we are delighted with this outcome which is the culmination of almost six years preparatory work.”

“We would hope to begin developing this project in the early 2020s. Elgin Energy is continuing to invest in Scottish solar and across the UK to accelerate the transition to a low carbon, secure and affordable UK energy system.”