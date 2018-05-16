Enel and InnoCentive sign agreement to meet sustainability goals set by the UN

The Italian gas and electricity firm, Enel, has partnered with the innovation and crowdsurfing company, InnoCentive, in order to achieve four of 17 sustainability goals set by the UN.

The firms will work together to ensure Enel achieves the Sustainability Development Goals (SDG) 4, 7, 8, and 13.

SDG 4 focuses on quality education, with SDG 7 addressing affordable and clean energy, SDG 8 working towards work and economic growth, and SDG 13 targeting climate action.

As part of the signed agreement, InnoCentive will identify 50 technology-challenges to aid Enel’s goal of efficiency and industrial growth.

Once the challenges are identified it will use its network of 380,000 problem solvers to create solutions to achieve the goals.

“Through this partnership, we are reaffirming our practice of embracing ‘innovability’, bringing together innovation and sustainability, to address technological challenges whose solutions are expected to create value for Enel while tackling some of the world’s major issues, reflected in the four SDGs we are committed to,” stated Ernesto Ciorra, Head of Innovability at Enel.

SEE ALSO:

“This is yet another example of the intrinsic relationship between innovation, sustainability and value creation, for us and our stakeholders.”

“We cannot create value for ourselves if we do not create sound economic and social conditions for our stakeholders, but if we want to create this shared value we must innovate, and we cannot innovate if we are not open to input from the world around us.”

“This is the virtuous circle at the foundation of Enel’s approach and perfectly embodied in the partnership with InnoCentive.”

“We are proud to partner with Enel, a company that places innovation and sustainability at the core of its business, and we praise their commitment to achieving four of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” commented Craig Jones, Executive Chairman of InnoCentive.

“Their organization is a perfect partner for InnoCentive and the issues they seek to address are ideal for our Challenge Driven Innovation methodology.”