Article
Sustainability

Enel renewable subsidiaries start construction on 577MW solar projects in Brazil and Spain

By Olivia Minnock
October 24, 2018
undefined mins
Global electricity and gas distributor Enel Group’s renewable energy subsidiary, Enel Green Power Brasil Participacoes (EGPB) has...

Global electricity and gas distributor Enel Group’s renewable energy subsidiary, Enel Green Power Brasil Participacoes (EGPB) has begun construction on a new solar facility in Brazil, whilst its Spanish equivalent, Enel Green Power Espana (EGPE) has started building three projects in Spain.

EGPB will be constructing a new 475MW solar facility in Brazil, with the company reporting it has spent $390mn on the project. The Sao Goncalo solar park is set to be the largest photovoltaic (PV) project in South America and will be located in the north-east of the country.

See also:

Enel and InnoCentive sign agreement for UN SDGs

Spain reaches new record 45.8% renewable power in energy mix

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

Operations are set to commence in 2020, with the plant expected to produce more than 1,200GWh per year. This is said to reduce potential emissions of over 600,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Meanwhile, it was also announced yesterday that EGPE has begun constructing three further solar plants which will have a combined capacity of 126.6MW.

These facilities are set to include a total of 372,000 PV modules and should be completed by the end of next year, with around $115mn reportedly being invested.

 

Solar
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy