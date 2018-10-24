Enel renewable subsidiaries start construction on 577MW solar projects in Brazil and Spain

Global electricity and gas distributor Enel Group’s renewable energy subsidiary, Enel Green Power Brasil Participacoes (EGPB) has begun construction on a new solar facility in Brazil, whilst its Spanish equivalent, Enel Green Power Espana (EGPE) has started building three projects in Spain.

EGPB will be constructing a new 475MW solar facility in Brazil, with the company reporting it has spent $390mn on the project. The Sao Goncalo solar park is set to be the largest photovoltaic (PV) project in South America and will be located in the north-east of the country.

Operations are set to commence in 2020, with the plant expected to produce more than 1,200GWh per year. This is said to reduce potential emissions of over 600,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Meanwhile, it was also announced yesterday that EGPE has begun constructing three further solar plants which will have a combined capacity of 126.6MW.

These facilities are set to include a total of 372,000 PV modules and should be completed by the end of next year, with around $115mn reportedly being invested.