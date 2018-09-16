ENGIE agrees joint venture for wind power in India

French multinational energy company ENGIE has partnered with French infrastructure and power equity investor, STOA, to set up a platform for wind projects in India.

The project, set up by a 50:50 joint venture between the two businesses, will involve both onshore and offshore wind and will have a total capacity of 2GW within the next five years.

This deal follows on from wind projects already secured by ENGIE in the country worth a total of 280MW: two projects in Tamil Nadu and one in Guiarat.

Malcolm Wrigley, Country Manager of ENGIE India, said: “Our aim is to respond to the major challenges of the energy transition, in particular in fast-growing countries like India.”

Matthew Saville, Managing Director of STOA, added: “The Indian renewables sector has seen strong growth, and demand for power across the country will continue to increase.

“Wind power generation today offers a competitive solution to lower average power pool prices. We are delighted to be working with ENGIE to deliver clean and affordable power to the country.”