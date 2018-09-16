Article
ENGIE agrees joint venture for wind power in India

By Olivia Minnock
September 16, 2018
French multinational energy company ENGIE has partnered with French infrastructure and power equity investor, STOA, to set up a pla...

French multinational energy company ENGIE has partnered with French infrastructure and power equity investor, STOA, to set up a platform for wind projects in India.

The project, set up by a 50:50 joint venture between the two businesses, will involve both onshore and offshore wind and will have a total capacity of 2GW within the next five years.

This deal follows on from wind projects already secured by ENGIE in the country worth a total of 280MW: two projects in Tamil Nadu and one in Guiarat.

Malcolm Wrigley, Country Manager of ENGIE India, said: “Our aim is to respond to the major challenges of the energy transition, in particular in fast-growing countries like India.”

Matthew Saville, Managing Director of STOA, added: “The Indian renewables sector has seen strong growth, and demand for power across the country will continue to increase.

“Wind power generation today offers a competitive solution to lower average power pool prices. We are delighted to be working with ENGIE to deliver clean and affordable power to the country.”

 

