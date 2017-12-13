ENGIE named Energy Company of the Year

During the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards held, the French energy company, ENGIE, won the award for Energy Company of the Year.

The 19th award ceremony, held in New York City, awarded 10 companies from four continents for their innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance.

20 companies and individuals won awards in front of an audience of 400, consisting of energy and finance executives.

ENGIE was grated its title, according to the judges, for its all-around distinction in executing a total energy strategy.

The strategy focuses on energy being “decarbonized, digitalized and decentralized”.

SEE ALSO:

The French energy firm was also recognised in the categories of “Industry Leadership-Midstream” and the “Rising Star-Individual”.

The CEO of the ENGIE France Renewable unit, Gwenaëlle Huet, won the “Rising Star-Individual” title, for her department’s work with hydro, wind, geothermal, solar, and marine energy projects.

Huet was praised for her proven track record with leadership, as well as her history of overseeing seven subsidiaries at a time.

“We congratulate ENGIE for its rare triple win and leadership,” commented Martin Fraenkel, S&P Global Platts President.

“The company impressed judges for its astute ability to read and interpret changes in energy markets and utilize technology to provide customer-centric solutions.”