ENGIE signs solar power agreement with Senegal

ENGIE has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Senelec for two solar photovoltaic projects in Senegal according to the Global energy and services company.

The construction and operation of the two projects located in Kahone (Kaolack) and Kaël (Touba) and both will be managed and executed by ENGIE and will have a combined installed capacity of 60 MW as part of the wider Scaling Solar initiative in Senegal developed by the Senegalese government and the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group).

The projects underscores ENGIE’s commitment to “providing clean and competitive power within Senegal for the next 25 years, alongside the country’s pledge to reduce carbon emissions and lower electricity”. ENGIE’s commitment has been made in conjunction with its investment partner Meridiam consortium and Fonsis, the Senegalese Sovereign Fund.

Philippe Miquel, head of ENGIE Western & Central Africa said: “This long-term public-private partnership with Senegalese Authorities and Senelec is the first IPP project of ENGIE in the country. We have been able to capitalise on our experience of developing and operating renewable energy projects in Africa – in particular in Senegal.”