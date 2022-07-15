EVs alone 'won't get us to net zero'

Additional consumer-focused research conducted by CPT unearthed Brits’ attitudes toward bus and coach travel.

It emerged that inconvenient routes, infrequent services, slow journey times and unreliability were key factors behind buses not being a viable option for travel. Whilst a quarter of Brits do not know how much a single fare is in their local area.

However, over half of Brits admitted they’d be more likely to use the bus in their local area if the services were better.

In an increasingly green-conscious age, one in four car-driving Brits have considered taking the bus more compared to this time last year, with half of those doing so to be greener.

Vidler said its findings show that around half of Brits want to have a more balanced mix between using their car and taking the bus or a coach.

"With many parts of the country set to invest in speeding up journey times there’s a great opportunity for people to start shifting some of their journeys. Plus, getting more people on buses allows operators to invest in zero emission, increase network capacity and reduce fares resulting in a better service for Brits all round," he said.

Helena Bennett, Head of Climate Policy at Green Alliance, said buses and coaches are both critical forms of transport for millions of people across the country, so it’s encouraging to see their many benefits laid out so clearly in this report.

"Transport remains a thorn in the side of the decarbonisation agenda, and while technological advancements will accelerate a large proportion of the transition to net zero, we also need to think carefully about encouraging alternative, low carbon modes of transport," she said.