Facebook signs deal with Vattenfall to power data centres with wind power

The US-based social media firm, Facebook, has signed a deal with Swedish power company, Vattenfall, to supply its data centres in Norway and Sweden with renewable power.

The 15-year deal will see Vattenfall provide 1,00GWh of power annually, sourced from the 294MW capacity Bjerkreim wind farms.

The three farms will feature 70 4.2MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines and will be developed by Norks Vind Energi by next year.

The energy will be used to power Facebook’s data centres in Odense, Denmark, and Lulea, Sweden.

“These projects will add wind energy to the Nordic grid, providing a 100% renewable solution to our data centre campuses,” stated Vince Van Son, Commerical Director for Energy and Infrastructure at Facebook.

“It will also provide a renewable solution for the electricity consumed at the energy centre in Odense, enabling the production of renewable heating for the community from the heat recovered at our data centre.”

“The balancing services agreement is Vattenfall’s largest agreement with an external partner in the Nordics,” remarked Branislav Slavic, Vice President of Nordic Business Sales at Vattenfall.