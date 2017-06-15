FPL to construct eight new solar plants by early 2018

FPL – Florida Power & Light – now has eight new solar power plants under construction, due to be available to customers by early next year.

This ambitious venture, one of the largest ever solar power expansions in the eastern US, includes the creation and installation of over 2.5 million solar panels and will ensure 600 megawatts of energy capacity. The company is planning to build these as cost-effectively as possible, ensuring savings for its customers. FPL predicts that the eight new plants will generate millions of dollars worth of net lifetime savings for consumers.

"FPL is living proof that it's possible to generate cleaner energy and deliver outstanding service while keeping customers' electric bills among the lowest in the nation," said Eric Silagy, FPL's President and CEO. "We are proud to be advancing affordable clean energy infrastructure in Florida in close partnership with respected environmental advocates, community leaders and our customers. Together, we are bringing the benefits of solar energy to more Floridians faster and more affordably than ever before."

Each plant will generate around 74.5 megawatts of zero-emissions energy in bright sunlight, feeding enough energy to FPL’s grid to potentially fuel 120,000 homes. Around 500 people are currently working on construction, and it is expected that this number will swell to 1,500 during peak activity.

"FPL continues to transform the energy landscape of the state and nation, and we are honored that North Florida is playing an important role," said Brian Bergen, Vice President of Economic Development for the Putman County Chamber of Commerce. "These new solar power plants are about more than just affordable clean energy. They're also delivering economic benefits right here, right now."