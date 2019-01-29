Article
Sustainability

FPL's solar generation surpasses 1,000MW

By Andrew Woods
January 29, 2019
Florida Power & Light Company's (FPL) solar power plants have generated more than 1,000 megawatts of energy, the company has announced.

FPL has 14 solar plants in commercial operation today and four more solar plants that are just days away from completion. During the early afternoon of Friday, Jan. 25, with sunshine across much of Florida, the combined energy generation from FPL's universal solar portfolio reached its highest-ever total, with 1,000MW being enough to power about 200,000 Florida homes.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it would expand its long-standing clean energy commitment with a groundbreaking "30-by-30" plan to install 30 million more solar panels across Florida by 2030. The plan will result in approximately 11,000 MW of installed solar capacity by 2030.

Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL said: "FPL is in the midst of one of largest solar expansions in the history of the U.S. We generated 10 times more solar energy last year than we did in 2016, and we're investing billions of dollars to advance solar affordably for our customers. Crossing the 1,000-megawatt mark is a symbolic milestone of our commitment, and we look forward to achieving many more milestones like this in the future.”

 

