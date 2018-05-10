GE has more than 40GW of wind capacity in North America

The General Electric subsidiary, GE Renewable Energy, has confirmed that it has more than 40GW of wind power capacity in North America.

The firm made the announcement at the AWEA Windpower Conference, held between 7-10 May in Chicago, US.

Along with the news of its total capacity, GE Renewable Energy also unveiled plans to add an additional 470MW of wind power in the state of Iowa.

The company will be working with Alliant Energy on the 170MW English Farms wind farm and the 300MW Upland Prairie wind farm.

Both energy plants will have a mix of 2.3-116, 2.5-116, and 2.5-127 wind turbines, supplied by GE Renewable Energy.

“Both projects will provide power for the equivalent of 180,000 homes in Iowa,” commented General Manager for GE’s America Onshore Wind Business, Vikas Anand.

“Alliant Energy and GE are making a real difference for consumers in Iowa and we are delighted to be providing our 2MW class turbines, including our brand new 2x 127m model.”

“This cutting-edge technology will help us advance cost-effective clean energy for our customers,” noted, Vice President of Operations in Iowa at Alliant Energy, Terry Kouba.

“As we add more wind energy, we’re working to keep Iowa a leader in renewable energy.”