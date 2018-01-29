GE Renewable Energy makes $10.4bn in orders last year

General Electric subsidiary, GE Renewable Energy, has announced it successes from last year, including making a total of US$10.4bn in orders.

The renewable energy firm, known for its wind and hydro products, also recorded $10.3bn in sales in 2017.

In the same review period, the US-based company noted a 30% growth in its international orders.

Last year, GE Renewable Energy also released the world’s largest onshore wind turbine – with a 4.8MW capacity, creating enough energy to power 5,000 homes.

The firm also recorded orders for the US’ largest wind farm, to be located in Oklahoma.

SEE ALSO:

The Wind Catcher farm will have a capacity of 2GW.

GE Renewable Energy also received orders for the largest wind farm in Australia – the Coopers Gap Wind Farm will have a 453MW capacity and will be located in North Queensland.

In 2017, the firm acquired LM Wind Power, a blade manufacturer, in a €1.5bn (US$1.65bn) transaction.

GE Renewable Energy is the first offshore wind supplier working in Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

The company’s hydro division also noted a 10% growth in orders and a 40% increase in services in the year.