Sustainability

GE Renewable Energy makes $10.4bn in orders last year

By Sophie Chapman
January 29, 2018
General Electric subsidiary, GE Renewable Energy, has announced it successes from last year, including making a total of US$10.4bn in orders...

General Electric subsidiary, GE Renewable Energy, has announced it successes from last year, including making a total of US$10.4bn in orders.

The renewable energy firm, known for its wind and hydro products, also recorded $10.3bn in sales in 2017.

In the same review period, the US-based company noted a 30% growth in its international orders.

Last year, GE Renewable Energy also released the world’s largest onshore wind turbine – with a 4.8MW capacity, creating enough energy to power 5,000 homes.

The firm also recorded orders for the US’ largest wind farm, to be located in Oklahoma.

The Wind Catcher farm will have a capacity of 2GW.

GE Renewable Energy also received orders for the largest wind farm in Australia – the Coopers Gap Wind Farm will have a 453MW capacity and will be located in North Queensland.

In 2017, the firm acquired LM Wind Power, a blade manufacturer, in a €1.5bn (US$1.65bn) transaction.

GE Renewable Energy is the first offshore wind supplier working in Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

The company’s hydro division also noted a 10% growth in orders and a 40% increase in services in the year.

