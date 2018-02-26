Article
Sustainability

GETI2018 report suggests technology is driving renewable energy

By Sophie Chapman
February 26, 2018
The Global Energy Talent Index (GETI) has released its second annual report, analysing more than 20,000 energy professionals.

According to the report, digitalisation and automation are leading the renewable industry through revitalising workforces.

The report features findings from Airswift and Energy Jobline, which notes that renewable employees are some of the happiest in the industry.

40% of those questioned are happier due to working with the latest technology, and 36% are happier because of the flexibility and remote working that digitalisation has offered.

The report also states that 45% of the respondents confirm their pay has risen in the last year, with 45% claiming their wages had not changed.

66% of professionals expect a rise in compensation over the next year, and 28% a pay rise of 5% - this figure is ahead of all other sectors other than power.

“Last year’s GETI was a huge success as hiring managers valued the insights about the expectations of the energy workforce,” commented Airswift’s Chief Operating Officer, Janette Marx.

“This year we’re building on that by diving into one of the most important issues shaping the future of the industry: digitalisation.”

“Professionals in the renewables sector are enthusiastic about it. Four-in-five respondents told us that digitalisation is having a positive impact on the sector, with increased efficiency and productivity at the forefront of their minds, although some expressed concern that it could reduce the importance of human judgment.”

“Now, renewables firms should reassure the workforce that technology enhances, not replaces, human decision-making.”

However, 43% of professionals would be willing to move to another sector, with oil and gas being the highest option at 11%.

