GFG Alliance unveils plans for Scottish wind farm

By Jonathan Dyble
September 06, 2017
The GFG Alliance, an international grouping of businesses including the GFG Foundation and the Liberty House Group, has announced its plans to construct an 178MW 54-turbine wind farm in Glenshero, Scotland.

Its latest proposal is one in a list of industrial development projects in the Scottish Highlands that will be committed to the production of clean and renewable energy.

SIMEC, part of the GFG Alliance, has stated that, once completed, the wind farm will provide low-cost clean power that will be used for a number of industrial schemes including an aluminium smelter, a Fort William alloy wheels factory and steel mills in Lanarkshire.

The materials and metal required to build these turbines will be manufactured at these nearby facilities, with the statement revealing that community and stakeholder agreement will be fundamental to the project.

“Glenshero is a unique project in our portfolio. It would be built in an environment of zero subsidies, using steel rolled and finished in Scotland and then generate clean energy to support the Scottish metals industry,” said Jay Hambro, Chief Investment Officer for GFG Alliance and Chief Executive of SIMEC Energy.

“It is also an exciting opportunity for us to work with the local community and encourage their investment alongside our own. This is truly a win-win project for all parties.”

Having been given the green light by the GFG Strategy Board, the next step for the international energy business grouping will be to culminate and submit a planning application, expected to occur in 2018. The facility will cost in the region £170mn.

Wind
