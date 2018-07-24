Google to team up with UN for sustainability goals

UN Environment is teaming up with internet giant Google to help improve the environment through data analytics.

The organisations will work together to monitor the impact of human activity on the environment. Google will help to establish a platform for open-source data and analysis of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The data can then be used by governments and NGOs as well as the public to track progress in terms of targets for environmental development.

Organisations will then be able to see which areas are falling short and where investment is needed, as well as monitoring the progress they make with various initiatives.

See also:

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital!

Google and Eon partner on UK solar power service project

AB-InBev sets 2025 Sustainability Goals

Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment, stated: “We will only be able to solve the biggest environment challenges of our time if we get the data right. UN Environment is excited to be partnering with Google to make sure we have the most sophisticated online tools to track progress, identify priority areas for our action and bring us one step closer to a sustainable world.”

The partnership was officially announced last week at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York. Rebecca Moore, Director of Google Earth, Earth Engine and Earth Outreach, said: “This partnership announcement builds on a common shared vision between our organisations. We are excited to enable all countries with equal access to the latest technology and information in support of global climate action and sustainable development.”