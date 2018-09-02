Government of India endorses Climate Group’s EV100 initiative

The government of India’s National Institute for Transforming India, NITI Aayog, has officially endorsed the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative.

The EV 100 initiative works to bring together global companies with a commitment to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles, stating it wants to make EVs “the new normal” by 2030.

The Climate Group states that the transport sector is the fastest-growing contributor to climate change and as such it accounts for 23% of global energy-related CHG (greenhouse gas) emissions.

Jarnail Singh, India Director at The Climate Group: “The electric mobility opportunity for India is huge. However, sequencing of actions is key to realise it. Early action by businesses to create demand are set to increase policymakers’ confidence, who, in return, will create an enabling environment for a long-term transition.”

In addition, India will hold its first ever global summit on mobility, the MOVE Summit, this September which will be attended by he Climate Group which will be taking part in discussions to “accelerate India’s path toward electric, accessible and decarbonised transport systems”.