Green bonds market grows by 78% in 2017

Between 2016 and 2017 the green bonds market grew by 78%, expanding from US$87.2bnto $155.5bn.

The US, China, and France were the largest contributing countries, collectively supplying 56% of issuance.

National and institutional investors funded more than $150bn into low-carbon projects in the review period.

The information was provided the Green Bond Highlights 2017 report, released on 10 January by The Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI).

Germany, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, India, Mexico, and Canada held the remaining top 10 positions, leaving the UK out.

“With the world’s largest bank in China, ICBC, and other leaders from Europe to Australia issuing green bonds, expectations will grow on all the top 200 banks to commence green lending programs,” Commented Sean Kideny at CBI.

“The spotlight is now firmly on financial system actors, banks, insurers, corporates and institutional investors to achieve this vital 2020 climate investment target.”

The funds were mostly commonly used for investment into renewable energy. However , the reneable energy share dropped by 5% – from 38% in 2016 to 33% in 2017.

The amount devoted to low-carbon buildings and energy efficiency increased by 2.4 times year-on-year, contributing to 29% of total proceeds last year.