Sustainability

Groupe PSA launches electric vehicle unit

By Sophie Chapman
April 10, 2018
The French automobile manufacturing, Groupe PSA, has announced the creation of an electric vehicle (EV) business unit.

The company has previously confirmed its plan to introduce EV models to its entire portfolio by 2025.

Groupe PSA’s EV unit will work on the strategy for achieving the goal across the firm’s five brands – Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall.

The unit will be “responsible for defining and deploying the Group’s electric vehicle strategy and rolling out the related products and services,” Groupe PSA stated in a press release.

Alexandre Guignard will lead the unit’s low-carbon initiatives as the Senior Vice President.

“The energy transition is an opportunity that our company has seized by launching an unprecedented technological offensive made possible by our multi-energy platforms,” commented the CEO of Citroën, Linda Jackson.

“The challenge for this business unit, which benefits from an experience built up over several years within the Group, will be to provide the best vehicles at the best time to satisfy our customers and thereby ensure the best economic conditions for launching Groupe PSA’s EVs into the market.”

EuropeElectric Vehicles
