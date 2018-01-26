Article
Sustainability

The Guangdong Province to build 10 offshore wind farms in 2018

By Sophie Chapman
January 26, 2018
The Guangdong Province, located in the south of China, has plans to begin the construction of more than 10 offshore wind farms this year.

The new was revealed by the Province’s Governor, Ma Xingrui, on 25 January.

The wind projects will be located off of the Guangdong’s coast, and will create a combined capacity of 3.65GW.

The projects are part of the Province’s target of diversifying its energy mix in a bid for greener economic growth in the coastal regions.

The province also has plans of creating enough renewable wind capacity of 12GW by the end of 2020 by installing more offshore farms.

This was announced in 2017 by Guangdong’s Development and Reform Commission.

China General Nuclear Power Corporation, China’s largest nuclear power operator, will be developing 3GW of the total capacity in a deepwater wind power project, near Jieyang.

The firm will initially be investing ¥5bn (US$785mn), but anticipate to spend over ¥100bn ($15.8bn) in total.

