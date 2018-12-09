Article
Hanergy inks US$18mn deal to bring HanWall to Australia

By Marcus Lawrence
December 09, 2018
Hong Kong-based Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, the world’s biggest thin-film power solution firm, signed a deal with Australia’s Environmental Technology Solutions (ETS) on 6 December to bring HanWall to the Australian market

HanWall is set to draw the new benchmark for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) in the ecological construction market, debuting as the world’s first integrated solar powered wall solution.

The product is capable of generating up to 326 Kw of electricity per thousand square metres each day, with Hanergy noting in its press statement that this could save an average of 46% of energy consumption.

Through the US$18mn agreement, ETS will be the leading supplier of HanWall in Australia for the next three years.

“The cooperation between Hanergy and ETS in Australia marks the first overseas market that HanWall breaks into,” said Lv Yuan, Vice President of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group.

“With its high efficiency and reliability, HanWall sets up the new benchmark for BIPV segment and provides possibilities for creating completely self-sufficient, off-grid buildings.”

Rick Edwards, Executive Director of ETS, added:

“We're delighted to have collaborated with Hanergy, and together embark on a new journey to introduce HanWall in Australian market. 

“We're bound to set the standard for future ecological buildings and up the ante in the BIPV segment with this next-generation BIPV module."

