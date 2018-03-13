Article
Sustainability

Harvard University’s 58,000sqft Energy Facility is under construction

By Sophie Chapman
March 13, 2018
undefined mins
Construction has begun on the Allston Campus District Energy Facility (DEF), located at Harvard University. The 58,000sqft...

Construction has begun on the Allston Campus District Energy Facility (DEF), located at Harvard University.

The 58,000sqft facility has been designed by Boston-based architect, Leers Weinzapfel Associates.

The project is considered to be a ‘cogeneration plant’ – a new, efficient infrastructure typology that will provide hot and cold water, as well as energy, to the campus.

The new facility will be located on one of Harvard’s most prominent sites, the Allston campus

SEE ALSO:

RMF Engineering are responsible for developing the buildings efficient and resilient systems – which are also adaptable for any future needs on the campus, encouraging sustainability.

The building will continue to work in the event of electrical grid failure through its independent operations, whilst the site can use thermal energy through the chilled water tank.

“The realization of the new District Energy Facility will enhance reliability and resiliency and maximize the use of academic space,” commented Principal Jane Weinzapfel, Fellow of the American Institute of Architects (FAIA).

“It will actively support the academic growth of Harvard’s expanding Allston campus,” she added.

Rendering: Leers Weinzapfel Associates.

U.S.Energy EfficiencySustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy