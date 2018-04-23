Article
Honnover Messe: ABB launches the world’s fastest EV charger

By Sophie Chapman
April 23, 2018
The Swedish-Swiss technology company, ABB, has unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) charger the Hannover Messe industrial technology trade show.

The firm claims the Terra High Power charger is the fastest in the world as it operates at powers up to 30kW.

The charger can charge a vehicle with enough power to travel 124 miles in just eight minutes.

“This high-power fast charger provides electric vehicles with up to seven times more range in the same charging time than with previous models,” stated Ulrich Spiesshofer, the CEO of ABB, at Hannover Messe.

“Together with our comprehensive ABB Ability digital offering, we easily connect chargers to back offices, payment platforms or smart grid systems and offer our customers leading functionality.”

ABB aims to encourage consumers to use EVs, with the new ability to charge them in the same amount of time to refill on petrol.

The firm has recently been selected by Electrify America – the US’ largest EV infrastructure project – to use its new Terra HP chargers.

The company’s portfolio is expanding in e-mobility, spanning from charging systems for electric cars, buses, and trucks, to electrification solutions for ships, railways, and cableways.

