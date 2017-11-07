Article
Sustainability

House of Representatives introduce bill that will affect wind forecast

By Sophie Chapman
November 07, 2017
undefined mins
The Republican members of the House of Representatives last week presented a bill for tax reform, as part of a larger tax reform package.

The Republican members of the House of Representatives last week presented a bill for tax reform, as part of a larger tax reform package.

The bill proposed changes to the Production Tax Credit (PTC) for wind power that could jeopardise the four-year forecast for wind turbine installation.

The proposal would immediately destabilise tax equity, the 80-20 repowering campaign, and 80% PTC value safe-harbouring of turbines.

The bill is still subject to the Senate approval, but it is suspected that Senators will not pass the plan that would have such drastic repercussions on the wind power market.

SEE ALSO:

The author of the PTC, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), holds a key position on the Senate Finance Committee, likely giving him influence over the final decision.

The wind industry claims that US$50bn worth of investment is at risk with this new bill, however the solar sector has remained in the clear, with most the industry left mostly preserved.

“Wind has particularly been a boon in rural areas where there aren’t a lot of economic choices,” commented Greg Westone, President of the American Council on renewable Energy.

Whilst AWEA Chief Executive Tom Kiernan stated: “The House proposal would pull the rug out from under 100,000 U.S. wind workers and 500 American factories.”

U.S.Wind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy