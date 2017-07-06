Article
Huawei and Kawar Energy to work on PV development in Middle East

By James Henderson
July 06, 2017
Jordanian renewable energy firm Kawar Energy and Huawei have joined forces to develop the PV (photovoltaic) market in the Middle East.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kawar will use Huawei string inverters in future PV plants.

Kawar Energy used Huawei string inverters for the first time in 2013, praising their stability and efficiency

Hanna Zaghloul, CEO, signed the agreement on behalf of Kawar Energy with Feijun Yin, General Manager of Solar Inverter Sales Management Dept.

“We are committed to selecting the best suppliers to design and build the optimal PV plant, in order to maximize the value for our customers,” Zaghloul commented.

“Our research and practice indicate that Huawei is the best choice in this regard.”

Huawei uses technologies, such as power line communication and natural cooling, along with DC fuse-free design to suit the hot and sandy environment of the Middle East. 

