IEA warns of mineral supply and climate ambitions 'mismatch'

An accelerated energy transition could quickly see demand running ahead of supply and create a 'looming mismatch' of mineral supply and climate ambitions, according to a new International Energy Agency (IEA) report.

The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions states that while there is no shortage of mineral resources, recent price rises for cobalt, copper, lithium and nickel show how supply could struggle to keep pace with the world’s climate ambitions and overall requirements could rise as much as six-fold by 2040.

It highlights how clean energy technologies need significantly more minerals, notably:

Lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite for batteries

Rare earth elements for wind turbines and electric vehicles motors

Copper, silicon and silver for solar PV

Copper and aluminium for electricity network

The report illustrates the complexities surrounding clean and 'green' technologies. A typical electric car requires six times the mineral inputs of a conventional car - although on average, the full lifecycle emissions of an EV bought today are around half those of a conventional car - and an offshore wind plant requires thirteen times more mineral resources than a similarly sized gas-fired power plant.