IKEA owns more wind turbines than any other store

The Swedish furniture company, IKEA, is progressing to a more sustainable future as the store with the most wind turbines in the world.

The firm now owns 416 wind turbines and 750,000 solar panels – which combined create enough energy to power 73% of IKEAs energy usage last year.

The company has announced it target to source 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020, by joining The Climate Group’s RE100 initiative.

IKEA has also noted the sales of its “sustainability life at home” range have tripled.

The range features 500 products, ranging from water and energy efficienty products, waste management options, and renewable energy.

Last year, the firm sourced 77% of its wood and 100% of its cotton from sustainable sources.

“By working long-term and setting ambitions that are larger than what we can achieve alone, we will create an even bigger positive impact,” commented Lena Pripp-Kovac, Sustainability Manager at IKEA Group.

“Our new sustainability commitments, guided by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will push and enable us throughout the Ikea value chain to prepare for the world of 2030.”

“And by working together with others, I’m confident that we will create a positive impact.”