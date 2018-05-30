India’s largest solar park approved by government

The largest planned solar park for India has been granted permission by the federal government for development.

The 5GW Dholera solar power park will be located in the state of Gujarat, on the west coast of India.

The park will be the first solar farm in the state following the Charanka solar park established under state policy.

The 11,000 hectare project was approved by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

It is anticipated to attract Rs 25,000 crore (US$3.7bn) in investment, with the first tender expected to be floated in June.

“The Govt Of Gujarat is happy to approve the establishment of India’s largest Solar Park in Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR),” the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupan, wrote on Twitter.

“The 5000MW Solar Park would be a giant leap towards fulfilling the ambitious goal of PM Sh @narendramodi to create 175GW of Renewable Energy by 2022,” he added.

The new solar project has been approved almost a decade after the nation’s first solar power park was established Charanka.