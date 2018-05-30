Article
Sustainability

India’s largest solar park approved by government

By Sophie Chapman
May 30, 2018
undefined mins
The largest planned solar park for India has been granted permission by the federal government for development.

The largest planned solar park for India has been granted permission by the federal government for development.

The 5GW Dholera solar power park will be located in the state of Gujarat, on the west coast of India.

The park will be the first solar farm in the state following the Charanka solar park established under state policy.

The 11,000 hectare project was approved by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

SEE ALSO:

It is anticipated to attract Rs 25,000 crore (US$3.7bn) in investment, with the first tender expected to be floated in June.

“The Govt Of Gujarat is happy to approve the establishment of India’s largest Solar Park in Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR),” the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupan, wrote on Twitter.

“The 5000MW Solar Park would be a giant leap towards fulfilling the ambitious goal of PM Sh @narendramodi to create 175GW of Renewable Energy by 2022,” he added.

The new solar project has been approved almost a decade after the nation’s first solar power park was established Charanka.

SolarIndia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy