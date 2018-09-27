Innogy set to transform Australia’s energy industry with €400mn solar investment

Renewable energy giant innogy has begun construction on what will be the largest solar farm in Australia, which will have an installed capacity of 348MW peak, as well as taking project rights for a second plant set to have a 115MWp capacity.

Innogy acquired the Limondale project in September, which is located in New South Wales. It is expected that the plant will achieve full commercial operation in 2020.

Hans Bünting, COO Renewables at innogy, said: “It makes me proud that we can now start construction of our first utility-scale PV plans in Australia – one of the continents with the highest solar irradiation per sq m. To expand renewable energies it is of vital importance that beside the excellent yield the country is supportive for increasing the share of renewable energies.”

Thorsten Blanke, CEO of innogy Renewables Australia Pty Ltd, said: “Electricity prices in Australia have risen strongly over the past decade and are amongst the highest in the world. An expansion of renewable energies can contribute towards reducing the energy costs for customers. Especially wind and solar are cost-effective alternatives in a country with excellent natural renewable resources.”

Innogy has also taken on the project rights for the Hillston project in New South Wales, which has a planned capacity of 115MW at peak.

Innogy has stated it is progressing in growing its Australian solar business, and has shown this with the €400mn+ investment these projects entail.

