Israel’s GenCellEnergy launches off-grid EV charging

GenCellEnergy , the Israeli provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power fuel cell solutions, has announced the launch of GenCell EVOX, a new off-grid EV charging solution that leverages alkaline fuel cells, hydrogen and ammonia to power technologies.

Sustainable hydrogen energy

GenCellEnergy said that the solution has been designed to resolve range anxiety and grid limitations by generating green, grid-independent, on-site power that can charge electric vehicles anytime and anywhere.

The new charging solution provides 100% green energy and can be distributed around the world along highways and virtually anywhere EVs travel where grid connectivity is inadequate, the statement explained.

While there has been a global rise in the use of EVs, the wider EV market continues to grapple with issues relating to pollutant and unstable sources of power for charging. Many EVs rely on electricity that is still generated by fossil fuels, resulting in harmful, warming emissions, and energy grid networks are challenged to provide sufficient power to meet the growing needs of EVs.

Commenting on the new launch, Rami Reshef , CEO GenCell, said: "This launch is excellent news for site owners, EV charging service providers and environmentalists alike. The EVOX can be deployed quickly anywhere, it's scalable, and it will go a long way towards eliminating range anxiety for EV drivers.

"EVOX brings triple the value to our customers – not only off-grid power for EV charging stations, but also backup power in case of outages as well as power to sell-to-grid in the event of peak load demands."

As EVs consume a growing amount of electricity, and forecasts point to an enormous increase in the number of EVs entering the vehicle pool each year, the demand for electricity is expected to increase exponentially, the company said. Meeting these increased demands for electricity is already placing significant financial and logistical stress on power grids; developing the necessary electrical infrastructure to accommodate this demand will involve investment of time and financial resources.

Therefore, the GenCell EVOX solution, which is currently in deployment to deliver EV charging services to several commercial parking projects in Israel, helps overcome this shortage of electricity and grid stress, both in remote locations where transmission infrastructure is lacking, as well as in densely populated areas where the demand for a large quantity of EVs puts high pressure on the grid.

The solution can service up to ten 75kW DC fast chargers. Leveraging the proven hydrogen-based fuel cell technology used in GenCellEnergy’s BOX solution, with up to 920kWh stored as hydrogen together with a 372 – 500kWh energy storage device, each GenCell EVOX solution will generate a reliable, uninterrupted flow of power in any weather conditions to ensure that the charging station has sufficient power to charge vehicles visiting the station at any time - improving customer experience and shortening lag-time.

Sustainable EV solutions

In the case of hybrid charging stations combining multiple power resources for optimal cost, efficiency and performance, GenCell's energy management software monitors and manages the use of different resources at different times to optimise the charging operations, the statement said.

Each charging solution has the power to charge dozens of EVs per day at DC power rates of between 50kW to 150kW, typically enabling each vehicle to reach a charge of 80% energy capacity within 12 – 30 minutes anywhere, anytime, independent of the grid.

The official launch of the GenCell EVOX follows the deployment of GenCell's first off-grid EV charging stations in June 2022, implemented with EV Motors Pure Energy, the EV charging subsidiary of EV Motors Ltd, at key locations across Israel's roadways in a deal valued at US$5m.

"With many more EVs on the roads, and more to come in the next few years, these solutions will play a crucial role in allowing EV and charging vendors to deliver operational continuity while achieving zero-emissions. Transportation is responsible for 25% to 30% of global carbon emissions; technologies like this that can accelerate wide scale EV adoption by facilitating faster and more economical scale-up of EV charging infrastructure offer an excellent way to decarbonise transportation.

“I'm very proud of the GenCell team for developing EVOX™, and as we move ahead with our ammonia and green ammonia technologies, we will have an even greater impact on the future of EV charging,” Reshef concluded.