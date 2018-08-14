Article
Sustainability

J-Power and Kansai take 41% stake in innogy’s Triton Knoll wind project

By Olivia Minnock
August 14, 2018
undefined mins
Japanese energy firms Japan’s Electric Power Development (J-Power) and Kansai Electric Power are investing a total of almost £1b...

Japanese energy firms Japan’s Electric Power Development (J-Power) and Kansai Electric Power are investing a total of almost £1bn in innogy’s Triston Knoll offshore wind project.

The UK project is worth a total of £2bn and is located off the coast of Lincolnshire. It is set to have a capacity of 860MW and construction will begin next year.

Innogy won the contract from the UK government and has now sold 41% of its stake to the two Japanese businesses. J-Power will take 25% while Kansai will take 16%.

See also:

E.ON to acquire RWE’s 76.8% stake in innogy

‘Shockingly’ low prices for Massachusetts energy thanks to US offshore wind

EIB considers financing €634mn wind farm project in Spain

According to CNBC, innogy’s COO for renewables, Hans Bunting, said on Monday: “As we continue to grow our offshore portfolio across the globe, the securing of valued, strategic partnerships is a key objective for renewables at innogy. With J-Power and Kansai Electric Power we have found experienced and reliable partners and we are delighted to be working with them to successfully realise the Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm together.”

Makota Honda, director and executive managing officer at J-Power said according to BusinessGreen: “We are very pleased to become a partner in innogy’s Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm project. As the leading provider of wind power in Japan, we are very proud to be entering into this overseas offshore wind power project which is a first for a Japanese electric power utility. We are actively continuing to develop new wind power projects both in the domestic market and in the overseas market.”

You can read more about innogy in this month’s Energy Digital magazine.

 

WindPower Generation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy